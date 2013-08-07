FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares suffer biggest fall in nearly 6 weeks, miners hit
August 7, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares suffer biggest fall in nearly 6 weeks, miners hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest fall in 5-1/2 weeks, as selling in miners and financials accelerated in late trade amid sharp losses in regional markets.

Investors also remained on the defensive ahead of the earnings season, with uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme putting a further dampener.

In another blow to miners, Australia’s High Court on Wednesday found a controversial profits tax on iron ore and coal mines was constitutional.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 94.3 points to 5,011.3, its biggest one-day drop since July 1. The benchmark dipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 27.2 points to 4,548.3.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
