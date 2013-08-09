FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest weekly fall in 2 months despite China relief
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares post biggest weekly fall in 2 months despite China relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.2 percent on Friday as banking stocks pulled back, but the market recouped some of its earlier losses on the back of higher metals prices and evidence of some stability in China’s slowing economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 9.6 points to 5,055.2. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in two months.

Data showed industrial output growth in China, Australia’s main export market, beat forecasts in July, adding to a picture of an economy that appears to be stabilising following a recent slowdown, though weaker-than-expected retail sales added a note of caution.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 7.7 points to finish the session at 4,533.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.