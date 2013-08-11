FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for subdued start, mining stocks may support
August 11, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares set for subdued start, mining stocks may support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a cautious start to the week on Monday after a soft lead from Wall Street, with miners possibly underpinning the market on the back of higher metals prices as investors turn their focus to the domestic corporate earnings season.

* Local share price index futures were flat at 5,004.0, but were still a 51.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.

* Copper rose to its highest in two months on Friday after upbeat Chinese factory data added to signs of steadying growth in the world’s top consumer of metals.

* Australian engineering company UGL Ltd is set to split its engineering and property businesses in a move to boost its share price, which has been hurt by a weakening resources market, media reported on Monday.

* Australian electronics retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd will report its annual profit ending June 2013 on Monday.

* Property company GPT Group is due to announce its half-year results, while building materials group James Hardie will report its first-quarter results for financial year 2014.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.42 -0.36% -6.060 USD/JPY 96.31 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5802 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1329.53 1.18% 15.530 US CRUDE 105.97 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47% -72.81 ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12% 0.17 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind * U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply * Gold rises on safety bids as S&P dips for 2nd weekly gain * Copper sees strongest weekly gain since Sept on China data

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
