FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise 1.1 pct; materials, strong China market help
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 12, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares rise 1.1 pct; materials, strong China market help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Monday led by miners after a rise in metals prices helped lift the materials sector, while a surge in Chinese stocks to 3-1/2 week highs also buoyed the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 53.5 points higher at 5,108.7. A handful of better-than-expected earnings provided the early boost to sentiment.

The benchmark fell 1.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly drop in two months. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 11.3 points to finish the session at 4,522.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.