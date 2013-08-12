Australia shares rise 1.1 pct; materials, strong China market help

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Monday led by miners after a rise in metals prices helped lift the materials sector, while a surge in Chinese stocks to 3-1/2 week highs also buoyed the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 53.5 points higher at 5,108.7. A handful of better-than-expected earnings provided the early boost to sentiment.

The benchmark fell 1.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly drop in two months. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 11.3 points to finish the session at 4,522.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)