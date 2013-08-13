Australia shares close at 2-1/2 month highs, banks support

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1 percent to 2-1/2 month highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a better-than-expected earnings season so far, wth the financial sector underpinning the market and shares in CSL lending some support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 49.1 points to finish at 5,157.7, with a surge in Japan’s Nikkei also helping lift the benchmark to its highest point since May 23.

The market rose 1.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.1 percent or 3.5 points higher to 4,525.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)