Australia shares end volatile day flat, earnings buffet market
August 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end volatile day flat, earnings buffet market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished a volatile session flat on Wednesday, as investors sought to lock-in gains after buying heavily in some of the big names recently, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia which posted a record annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished steady at 5,157.4 points. A handful of disappointing earnings shackled the market, with Leighton Holdings Ltd tumbling after its first half results showed weak cashflows.

The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday to notch 2-1/2 month highs. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index also finished flat at 4,524.6 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

