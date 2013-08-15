Australia shares slip 0.1 pct; earnings fail to offset Fed uncertainty

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down 0.1 percent on Thursday, as a mixed bag of earnings failed to provide a buffer against uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve might start to trim its massive stimulus.

Top wealth manager AMP Ltd jumped 3.5 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in first half results, while supermarket Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd lost 1.6 percent after missing analysts forecast.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.0 points to 5,152.4. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher 4,530.3 points.