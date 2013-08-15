FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip 0.1 pct; earnings fail to offset Fed uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 15, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares slip 0.1 pct; earnings fail to offset Fed uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down 0.1 percent on Thursday, as a mixed bag of earnings failed to provide a buffer against uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve might start to trim its massive stimulus.

Top wealth manager AMP Ltd jumped 3.5 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in first half results, while supermarket Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd lost 1.6 percent after missing analysts forecast.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.0 points to 5,152.4. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher 4,530.3 points.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.