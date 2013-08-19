FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares finish flat, Wall St, ex-dividend offset by strong defensives
August 19, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares finish flat, Wall St, ex-dividend offset by strong defensives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished a volatile trading session flat on Monday after Wall Street fell and blue chip stocks slipped as they entered ex-dividend trade, but a strong defensives sector helped offset losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.4 points to 5,112.5. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday but rose 1.1 percent for the week. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or 10.7 points to finish the session at 4,503.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
