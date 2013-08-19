Australia shares seen lower on weak Wall St, caution ahead of earnings

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday on weaker metals prices and after a fourth-straight session of losses on Wall Street, while another batch of earnings due out later in the day is likely to see investors treading cautiously.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 41.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished a volatile trading session flat on Monday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected shift in Federal Reserve policy that could lead to higher interest rates.

* Copper prices slipped, hit by uncertainty about when the Fed could ease back on stimulus that has helped fuel gains in commodities in recent years. Gold fell, snapping a three-day winning streak.

* Chinese steel futures slipped to a one-week low on Monday as end-user restocking slows in the world’s top consumer and prices of steelmaker raw material iron ore eased from five-month highs.

* Earnings reports from Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, Macmahon Holdings Ltd, QBE Insurance Group Ltd , Arrium Ltd, Ansell Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd are all due later on Tuesday.

* National Australia Bank is also due to provide its trading update for the third quarter.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes later on Tuesday from its policy meeting earlier this month.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2252 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1646.06 -0.59% -9.770 USD/JPY 97.66 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8823 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1365.3 -0.01% -0.180 US CRUDE 106.98 -0.11% -0.120 DOW JONES 15010.74 -0.47% -70.73 ASIA ADRS 140.20 -0.82% -1.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St falls for fourth straight session as Fed eyed * Brent oil hit by profit-taking but supported by Egypt * Gold falls on worries over Fed stimulus curb * Copper slides on worries about Fed Reserve stimulus

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)