#Hot Stocks
August 20, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares fall on US uncertainty, weak earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme was compounded by disappointing earnings from the likes of QBE Insurance Group Ltd, which plunged more than 5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.3 points to 5,078.2. The benchmark finished a volatile trading session flat on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 5.1 points to finish the session at 4,508.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)

