Australia shares fall on US uncertainty, weak earnings

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday as uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme was compounded by disappointing earnings from the likes of QBE Insurance Group Ltd, which plunged more than 5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.3 points to 5,078.2. The benchmark finished a volatile trading session flat on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 5.1 points to finish the session at 4,508.4.