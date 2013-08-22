FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close lower, US uncertainty weighs
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 22, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close lower, US uncertainty weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, weighed down by Wall Street as investors fretted about an imminent end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme while a mixed bag of data also dampened investor mood.

However, an uptick in a preliminary China HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index report that showed manufacturing hit a four-month high in August helped the market lift from the session’s lows. China is Australia’s largest export market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points to 5,075.7. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 21.6 points to finish the session at 4,529.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.