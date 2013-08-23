FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise on global data, earnings; end week slightly up
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 23, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares rise on global data, earnings; end week slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1 percent on Friday, lifted by the financials sector after Wall Street gained overnight and a survey showed stronger manufacturing performance in China, Australia’s top export market.

Better-than-expected earnings reports and upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and Europe also bolstered market confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 47.7 points higher to 5,123.4 after hitting an intraday high of 5,142.1. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent for the week. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 5.7 points to finish the session at 4,524.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.