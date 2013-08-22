FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen inching up on China growth relief
August 22, 2013 / 11:19 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen inching up on China growth relief

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Friday with miners expected to get a boost on
relief over a turnaround in Chinese manufacturing activity,
while another batch of corporate results is expected to
influence the trading session.
     
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.9 percent
to 5,082.0, a 6.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,543.5 in early trade after pay television operator
Sky Network Ltd  posted an 11 percent rise in full year
profit while Telecom Corp Ltd reported a sharp fall in
annual profit.
    * U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday in a session marred
by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours on the Nasdaq
stock exchange as a result of technical problems.
    * Copper rose after manufacturing data for August from top
metals consumer China suggested the world's second-biggest
economy might be stabilising and its demand for commodities
could pick up. China is Australia's major export market.
    * Purchasing managers surveys also showed
better-than-expected growth in the euro zone, and U.S.
manufacturing activity rising to a five-month high in August.
 
    * Lend Lease Corp reported a 9 percent rise in
operating profit to A$553 million, just beating analysts'
forecasts at A$545 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
    * Mirvac Group reported a 66 percent drop in
attributable profit to A$139.9 million.
    * James Packer's casino group Crown Ltd is also due
to report annual results on Friday, with analysts expecting net
profit before one-offs of A$452 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2304 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1656.96      0.86%    14.160
USD/JPY                   98.7            0%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8918          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1378.26      0.22%     3.020
US CRUDE                  105.2        0.16%     0.170
DOW JONES                 14963.74     0.44%     66.19
ASIA ADRS                138.78       1.24%      1.70
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage             
  * Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data           
  * Gold up after Chinese PMI data, downside risk seen    
  * Copper climbs on China manufacturing data            
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

