Australia shares seen opening up on higher metal prices
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Hot Stocks
August 25, 2013 / 10:52 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening up on higher metal prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, following gains posted on Wall Street amid a
jump in Microsoft shares, as higher metal prices lend support to
miners while investors continue to focus on local corporate
earnings.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,129, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Friday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent to 4,532.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led by a jump
in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without interruption
a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an unprecedented,
three-hour trading halt. 
    * Copper rose on Friday as signs of re-emerging appetite for
the red metal in top consumer China boosted the demand outlook
and helped offset concerns over a tapering of monetary stimulus
in the United States.
    * Shanghai steel futures rebounded on Friday after a
three-day slide, backed by expectations a stabilizing Chinese
economy would boost demand in the world's top consumer, which
should support demand for iron ore.
    * Seven Group Holdings Ltd will report its
full-year profits on Monday. Boart Longyear Ltd is due
to report first-half results. 
        
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT -----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,663.5      0.39%     6.540
USD/JPY                   98.68       -0.06%    -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.8183          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,402.06     0.40%     5.620
US CRUDE                  106.96       0.51%     0.540
DOW JONES                 15,010.51    0.31%     46.77
ASIA ADRS                140.21       1.03%      1.43
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
 * Wall St ends up day after Nasdaq outage, Microsoft jumps 
 * Oil climbs, gasoline gains on E.Coast refinery problems 
 * Gold up 1.6 pct, near $1,400, on poor US homes sales 
 * Copper closes higher on China demand growth prospects 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
