August 26, 2013 / 10:33 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping on Syria tension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower, with investors wary of a potential U.S. missile
strike against Syria over the alleged use of chemical weapons.
Results from companies like Whitehaven Coal and Flight Centre
may also weigh on the market.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,098.0, a 37.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade, slipping less than 1 point to 4,545.4 in early
trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical
weapons "undeniable".
    * Copper in New York slipped on Monday on technical selling
after prices neared a three-month high and as
weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data renewed concerns
about the health of the world's biggest economy. Gold prices
rose to an 11-week high.
    * Whitehaven Coal, Flight Centre, Seven
Group Holdings and struggling surfwear retailer
Billabong are due to report annual results on Tuesday.
   

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2223 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1656.78      -0.4%    -6.720
USD/JPY                   98.51        0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7871          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1402.74     -0.12%    -1.660
US CRUDE                  106.21       0.27%     0.290
DOW JONES                 14946.46    -0.43%    -64.05
ASIA ADRS                139.18      -0.74%     -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria             
  * Brent oil hits 5-month high on Syria, settles lower    
  * Gold tops $1,400 on weak U.S. durable goods data      
  * NY copper slips on technical selling, weak U.S. data 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

