Australia shares end up 0.1 pct, volume lowest in 3 weeks
August 27, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses and ended up 0.1 percent in light volume on Tuesday, although caution ahead of a federal election kept a lid on gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 5.8 points to 5,141.2, trading in the lowest volume in three weeks. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The market took a soft lead from U.S. stocks, which fell in light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria’s use of chemical weapons “undeniable”, but bounced back with big banks and defensives like Woolworths Ltd pushing higher.

Local corporate earnings posted mixed results, as Flight Center Ltd surged on better profits, while both Billabong International Ltd and Seven Group Holdings Ltd plunged more than 7 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,542.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
