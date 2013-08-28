FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares log biggest fall in 3-weeks over Syria tension
August 28, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares log biggest fall in 3-weeks over Syria tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in three weeks, as fear over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria dragged on global markets, while a dip in metals prices hurt mining shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54 points to finish at 5,087.2. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 32.3 points to finish the session at 4,509.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

