Australia shares reverse losses, bouyed by regional markets
August 29, 2013

Australia shares reverse losses, bouyed by regional markets

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to finish up just 0.1 percent Thursday, helped by a recovery in the miners and regional markets treading higher, but underlying concerns of a military strike on Syria kept a lid on gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 5.2 points to finish at 5,092.4. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in three weeks. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 10.8 points to finish the session at 4,520.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
