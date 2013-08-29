Australia shares reverse losses, bouyed by regional markets

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to finish up just 0.1 percent Thursday, helped by a recovery in the miners and regional markets treading higher, but underlying concerns of a military strike on Syria kept a lid on gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 5.2 points to finish at 5,092.4. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in three weeks. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 10.8 points to finish the session at 4,520.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)