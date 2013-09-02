FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen climbing on China growth
September 2, 2013 / 11:02 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen climbing on China growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday on momentum from better-than-expected
factory activity in China, the top market for heavyweight
miners, which pushed the market to a 3-1/2-month high on Monday.
       
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,208.0, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 5.2
points to 4,591.1 in early trade.
    * Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday on
Monday.
    * Copper rose on Monday as strong manufacturing data from
top metals consumer China boosted optimism about demand
prospects for metals. Gold slipped below $1,400 an ounce.
    * The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates steady, 
 after having cut rates to a record low of 2.5 percent in
August.
    
 
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,632.97    -0.32     -5.200
USD/JPY                   99.51        0.18      0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7894         --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1,391.25    -0.22     -3.040
US CRUDE                  106.82      -0.77     -0.830
DOW JONES                 14,810.31   -0.21     -30.64
ASIA ADRS                136.57      -0.99      -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
           
  * Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday 
  * Oil ekes gain, reverses early rout as Syria risk eases 
  * Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up           
  * Copper up as China manufacturing data spurs demand

