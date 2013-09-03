FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month highs, investors eye GDP
September 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares close at 3-1/2 month highs, investors eye GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 3-1/2-month highs on momentum from better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors remained cautious as Australia’s central bank took a less-than-dovish tone on the prospect of more rate cuts.

Investors also held back ahead of GDP data on Wednesday and international trade figures on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.3 points to finish at 5,196.6, after rising 1 percent on Monday. New Zealand’s NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 10.4 points to finish the session at 4,606.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
