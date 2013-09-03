FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to retreat on support for US action against Syria
September 3, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares set to retreat on support for US action against Syria

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen retreating from 3-1/2 month highs on Wednesday, as investors are likely to tread cautiously after top U.S. congressional leaders backed military action against Syria.

A modest rise on Wall Street and a rally in gold prices may temper the losses.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent, a 44.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday to its highest close since May 20.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday but were far off session highs after top Republicans voiced support for U.S. President Barack Obama’s call for military strikes against Syria.

* Copper ended little changed on Tuesday as robust U.S. and Chinese economic data offset the effects of a firmer dollar. Gold climbed 1.4 percent to within striking distance of their 3-1/2-year high.

* Australia second quarter GDP is due out later on Wednesday. The report is likely to underscore sub-par growth, justifying the Reserve Bank of Australia’s recent move to cut the cash rate to a record low 2.5 percent and to keep the door open to more easing.

*The RBA held the cash rate steady on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1639.77 0.42% 6.800 USD/JPY 99.62 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8632 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1411.2 -0.06% -0.840 US CRUDE 108.54 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 14833.96 0.16% 23.65 ASIA ADRS 139.96 2.48% 3.39 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St up but rally fizzles on support for Syria strike * Oil settlees higher on tight supplies, Syria worries * Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back US strike on Syria * Copper little changed on strong US data and dollar

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
