Australia shares seen posting modest gains, caution ahead of election
September 5, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen posting modest gains, caution ahead of election

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen posting modest gains in early trade on Friday following Wall Street, however investors may exercise caution ahead of the general election while a fall in metals prices may also dampen sentiment.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with caution capping gains ahead of Friday’s payrolls report and its implication on the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program.

* Copper prices edged slightly lower, as the dollar strengthened but losses were capped by expectations that a revival in demand from top consumer China will gather pace. Gold sank almost 2 percent to two-week lows.

* Markets will continue to deal with the possibility of a U.S.-led strike against Syria, and U.S. President Barack Obama faces growing pressure at the Group of 20 summit in Russia not to use military force.

* Trading may be subdued ahead of the general election on Saturday, with polls indicating a decisive defeat for Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s Labor government.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1655.08 0.12% 2.000 USD/JPY 100.17 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9956 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1366.5 -0.04% -0.490 US CRUDE 108.51 0.13% 0.140 DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61 ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains * Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data * Gold at 2-week low as US data fuels Fed tapering talk * Copper edges down as dollar soars

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Beech

