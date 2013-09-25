FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise on bargain hunting, trade muted on Fed uncertainty
September 25, 2013

Australia shares rise on bargain hunting, trade muted on Fed uncertainty

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday to edge towards five-year highs as investors hunted for bargains after three days of losses.

Trading levels were subdued amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s intentions for reducing its stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 41.7 points to 5,275.9. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 1.1 percent or 54.1 points to finish at an all-time high of 4,764.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

