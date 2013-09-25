Australia shares rise on bargain hunting, trade muted on Fed uncertainty

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday to edge towards five-year highs as investors hunted for bargains after three days of losses.

Trading levels were subdued amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s intentions for reducing its stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 41.7 points to 5,275.9. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 1.1 percent or 54.1 points to finish at an all-time high of 4,764.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)