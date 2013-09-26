FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mining stocks help Australia shares reverse losses
September 26, 2013

Mining stocks help Australia shares reverse losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to rise 0.4 percent on Thursday as higher metals prices boosted mining stocks, helping to offset dampened sentiment on Wall Street.

Stock were also supported by data showing job vacancies in Australia rose last quarter for the first time in a year, a surprise to analysts who had looked for a further decline.

The pick up in overall vacancies offered some hope that the official jobs report for September due on Oct. 10 would show a bounce in employment after two months of falls.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.6 points to finish at 5,294.5, close to the five-year highs it hit last week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat at 4,765.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim COghill)

