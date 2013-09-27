FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close at 5-year high on Wall St; NZ at all-time high
September 27, 2013 / 6:33 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at 5-year high on Wall St; NZ at all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.2 percent higher on Friday, topping five-year highs hit in the previous week, after Wall Street broke a five-day losing streak but investor caution ahead of looming U.S. fiscal deadlines kept gains in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 12.7 points to 5,307.1 surpassing the year-to-date intraday high of 5,300.1 points hit on September 19. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent for the week, a seventh consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to finish the session at an all-time closing high of 4,782.7 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

