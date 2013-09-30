Australia shares slump, but still post best quarter since 2009

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 1.7 percent from five-year highs on Monday, their biggest one-day drop since early August, after Wall Street fell on concerns over looming fiscal deadlines and as disappointing manufacturing data from China added to the dour mood.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 88.2 points to 5,218.9, but rose 8.7 percent for the third quarter, its biggest quarterly rise since the September quarter in 2009. For the month, the market rose 1.6 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 1 percent to finish the session at 4,736.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)