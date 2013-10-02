FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares inch up, cautiously optimistic on US shutdown
October 2, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares inch up, cautiously optimistic on US shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday with investors cautiously optimistic the U.S. government shutdown would be short-lived, though a fall in metals prices and weak Australia trade data kept many sidelined.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.8 points to 5,215.6, after slipping 0.2 percent in volatile trade on Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 25 points to finish the session at 4,768.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

