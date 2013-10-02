FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen edging higher on gains in metals prices
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 2, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen edging higher on gains in metals prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher in early trade, buoyed by mining stocks after a recovery in metals prices. But gains may be capped as investors remain cautious on the U.S. government shutdown.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 7.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade.

* Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, as political wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the stoppage could be prolonged.

* Copper rose off a one-week low as the dollar struggled against the euro on weak U.S. jobs data and after the European Central Bank decided to keep rates unchanged.

* Gold rose more than 2 percent as a fall in U.S. equities sparked bargain hunting that recouped most of bullion’s tumble the previous session.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2242 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1693.87 -0.07% -1.130 USD/JPY 97.42 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6191 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1315.2 0.04% 0.560 US CRUDE 103.83 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 15133.14 -0.39% -58.56 ASIA ADRS 146.61 -0.06% -0.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends lower on worries of prolonged shutdown * Oil rises, Brent/WTI spread narrows on Keystone news * Gold up on govt shutdown, jobs data below forecast * Copper turns positive on back of weak dlr, ECB rates

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.