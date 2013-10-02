Australia shares seen edging higher on gains in metals prices

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher in early trade, buoyed by mining stocks after a recovery in metals prices. But gains may be capped as investors remain cautious on the U.S. government shutdown.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 7.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade.

* Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, as political wrangling in Washington raised investor concerns that the stoppage could be prolonged.

* Copper rose off a one-week low as the dollar struggled against the euro on weak U.S. jobs data and after the European Central Bank decided to keep rates unchanged.

* Gold rose more than 2 percent as a fall in U.S. equities sparked bargain hunting that recouped most of bullion’s tumble the previous session.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2242 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1693.87 -0.07% -1.130 USD/JPY 97.42 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6191 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1315.2 0.04% 0.560 US CRUDE 103.83 -0.26% -0.270 DOW JONES 15133.14 -0.39% -58.56 ASIA ADRS 146.61 -0.06% -0.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends lower on worries of prolonged shutdown * Oil rises, Brent/WTI spread narrows on Keystone news * Gold up on govt shutdown, jobs data below forecast * Copper turns positive on back of weak dlr, ECB rates

