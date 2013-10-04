FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on U.S. shutdown, snap 7 straight weekly gain
October 4, 2013

Australia shares fall on U.S. shutdown, snap 7 straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Friday as investors worried that political brinkmanship in Washington could have more serious consequences for the world’s largest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 26.9 points to 5,208.0.

The benchmark fell 1.9 percent for the week, its biggest one-week fall since early June, snapping seven weeks of consecutive gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent or to finish the session at 4,759.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
