Australia shares seen inching up in holiday-thinned trade

MELBOURNE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, but buying is likely to be thin with part of the country on a public holiday and investors wary of the potential consequences of a prolonged U.S. budget and debt battle. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,236.0, a 28-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, gaining half a point to 4,759.9. * U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday, but major stock indexes ended the week lower as a federal government shutdown continued for a fourth day, with no sign of an end to a budget stalemate in Washington. * Copper rose 1 percent on Friday, helped by bullish technical signals and as investors weighed whether the U.S. government shutdown could delay a Federal Reserve move to cut its stimulus program. Gold fell as the U.S. dollar recovered from two-month lows. * Shares in aspiring coal miner Cokal Ltd could come under pressure after its Singapore-based suitor Blumont Group abruptly called off a proposed S$146 million ($117 million) takeover after Blumont's shares sank 56 percent. * Discovery Metals may also be in the frame after Blumont shares plunged. Blumont owns 85 percent of Blumont Copper, which last month bought a 12 percent stake in Discovery as part of a $108 million rescue deal. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.5 0.71% 11.840 USD/JPY 97.29 0.23% 0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6447 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1310.38 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 103.79 0.46% 0.480 DOW JONES 15072.58 0.51% 76.10 ASIA ADRS 147.21 0.62% 0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up, but falls for week as shutdown drags on * Oil ends higher as offshore oil output cut due to storm * Gold slips as dollar recovers; eye on U.S. shutdown * Copper up, market weighs shutdown impact For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Christopher Wilson)