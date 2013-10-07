Australia shares fall, breach key support on U.S. deadlock worries

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.9 percent on Monday, pulling back in the afternoon session after U.S. futures dropped on lingering worries about the consequences of a prolonged U.S. debt battle. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 46.9 points to 5,161.1, the lowest close since September 6. The benchmark broke the 5,200 support line which it held for about a month. Equity markets have been under pressure since the U.S. federal government shutdown began on Tuesday, and that is expected to only increase as the Oct. 17 deadline to raise the federal borrowing limit gets closer. Big banks led the falls on concerns the U.S. debt ceiling stalemate could cause strains in the credit markets. Trading was subdued though on a public holiday in the financial capital of Sydney. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,756.0. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)