FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on US budget stalemate, CSL and local data cap loss
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2013 / 5:35 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares slip on US budget stalemate, CSL and local data cap loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday as improved data and a rebound in CSL Ltd were offset by lingering worries over the lack of progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.7 points to finish at 5,149.4. The benchmark dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday, breaking the 5,200 support-line that it held for nearly a month.

A survey showed on Tuesday that a measure of Australian business confidence rose to a 3-1/2 year high in September, and Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet rose modestly in September for the first time since February.

Blood products maker CSL climbed 2.5 percent, the biggest one-day rise in nearly two months. Both BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd posted modest gains, while some of the banking stocks lost ground and Newcrest Mining Ltd fell 2.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,738.7.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.