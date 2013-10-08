FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 8, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen dipping further on U.S. anxiety

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were set for a shaky start on Wednesday, following a negative lead from Wall Street as investors are showing increasing signs of anxiety over the partial U.S. government shutdown and debt ceiling talks stalemate.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,102.0, a 47.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmxark edged 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,722.4 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as traders cashed in gains in some of the year’s best performers amid little progress to end a political crisis in Washington that could affect the U.S. fiscal standing and economic recovery.

* Copper edged up on Tuesday, helped by increased market liquidity as Chinese participants returned from a week-long holiday, although further gains were capped by the threat of a global surplus and weak economic data from the world’s top consumer.

* Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd has named Gordon Lefevre as new CFO, replacing Colin Storrie.

* Transurban Group said its September quarter revenue jumped 14.1 percent.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1655.45 -1.23% -20.670 USD/JPY 96.88 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6375 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1318.16 -0.01% -0.140 US CRUDE 103.47 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 14776.53 -1.07% -159.71 ASIA ADRS 143.47 -1.24% -1.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Year’s winners lead Wall Street lower as default angst rises * Oil rises on geopolitical risk, U.S. debt uncertainty * Gold eases on profit taking, U.S. budget impasse in focus * Copper shifts up, liquidity returns after Chinese holiday

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

