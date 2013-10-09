Australia shares set to open lower, eyes on local job data

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were set to edge lower on Thursday, with focus on the local job data due later in the day, while investors still awaited any progress on the U.S. debt ceiling talks after the nomination of Janet Yellen as U.S. central bank chairman.

* Local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.4 percent to 5,117.0, a 36.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark bounced back 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,714.0 in early trade.

* The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth day.

* Copper dropped to its lowest in three weeks on Wednesday as the U.S. fiscal deadlock eroded appetite for risk-associated assets, though the dollar found some relief in Janet Yellen’s nomination as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Westpac Banking Corp is in pole position to pick up the Australian assets being sold by Lloyds Banking Group , three sources with knowledge of the situation said.

* Australia is due to release employment data for September at 0030 GMT, a key issue for investors to figure out the central bank’s next move.

* Dow, S&P 500 end modestly higher on hopeful signs in fiscal impasse * Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse * Gold falls 1 pct as dollar rallies after Yellen news * London copper hits three-week low on U.S. deadlock

