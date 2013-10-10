FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen rebounding from 1-month lows on Washington hopes
October 10, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen rebounding from 1-month lows on Washington hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen rebounding from one-month lows on Friday following a rally on Wall Street overnight as negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit showed progress, but a slump in gold prices may cap gains.

* Local share price index futures rose 1.4 percent, a 56.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent in early trade.

* Major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest rally in more than nine months on Thursday after signs of progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit, at least temporarily.

* House Republican leaders acted to break a logjam in negotiations by proposing a bill to raise the government’s debt limit without attachments. The move was a significant shift for Republicans, and their proposal, which they planned to present to President Barack Obama would postpone the threat of a U.S. default from Oct. 17 until the middle or end of November.

* Copper rose overnight, following equities higher on signs of progress in the U.S. budget and debt-limit standoff, but a stronger dollar kept gains in check. Gold fell more than 1 percent.

* Westpac Banking Corp has acquired Lloyds Banking group’s Australian businesses for A$1.45 billion.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2220 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.56 2.18% 36.160 USD/JPY 97.96 -0.19% -0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6833 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1287.91 0.18% 2.340 US CRUDE 102.7 -0.30% -0.310 DOW JONES 15126.07 2.18% 323.09 ASIA ADRS 147.89 1.49% 2.17 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Bets on Washington deal trigger Wall Street rally * Oil gains sharply on U.S. gov’t deal hope, supply fears * Gold falls 1.3 pct on hopes of U.S. deal to avert default * Copper rises on U.S. impasse optimism, dollar checks gains

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
