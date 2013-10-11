FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post biggest one-day gain in 3 months on US debt deal hopes
October 11, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post biggest one-day gain in 3 months on US debt deal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.6 percent on Friday, posting their biggest gain in three months, driven by a rally on Wall Street as politiicans in Washington moved to break a U.S. debt impasse that has soured market sentiment in the past two weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 83.8 points to finish at 5,230.9. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent for the week. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent to finish at 4,740.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Anand Basu)

