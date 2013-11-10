REFILE-Australia shares set for strong open after U.S. jobs data

(Refiles with updated NZ index numbers In third paragraph) SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, after upbeat U.S. jobs data lifted Wall Street and offered hopes of stronger-than-expected growth in the world's biggest economy. * Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to 5,464, a 63.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.4 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 4,947.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought. * Copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal into top consumer China and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but a resurgent dollar kept gains in check. * Transurban Group said it had agreed to acquire all of Royal Bank of Scotland's debt exposure to the Cross City Tunnel in Sydney for A$475 million. * Orica Ltd said its 2014 net profit after tax before individual material items would exceed that of 2013. * Australia's housing finance for September will be released at 0030 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1770.61 1.34% 23.460 USD/JPY 99.21 0.14% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7514 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1288.6 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 94.6 0.42% 0.400 DOW JONES 15761.78 1.08% 167.80 ASIA ADRS 147.31 0.88% 1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end higher for fifth straight week; financials lead * Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms * Gold falls 1.7 pct as U.S. payrolls rekindle taper fears * Copper rises on China imports, strong dollar checks gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)