Australia shares seen consolidating four-month rally
November 11, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen consolidating four-month rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday but may drift back with investors taking
pause following the market's 17 percent climb since late June,
amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve may start slowing its
bond-buying soon.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,425.0, a 37.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 4
points to 4,918.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to another
record closing high even as investors turned their focus to how
soon the Federal Reserve might begin reducing stimulus.
    * Copper edged up on Monday as a weak dollar and a pick-up
in factory output in China helped offset heightened concerns
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus as
soon as next month.
    * Explosives and fertilisers maker Incitec Pivot Ltd
 is due to report its full year results on Tuesday.
Analysts are forecasting a 27 percent slide in net profit before
one-offs to A$295 million ($276.13 million) for the year to
September 2013.
    * Energy network operator SP AusNet reported an 11
percent rise in net profit to A$184 million for the six months
to September, excluding the impact of a tax dispute that it
lost. The result was better than two analysts had expected.
    * Casino operator Crown Ltd, controlled by James
Packer, won the right to develop a casino and a hotel in Sydney.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2136 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1771.89      0.07%     1.280
USD/JPY                   99.19        0.12%     0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7514          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1282.76     -0.45%    -5.840
US CRUDE                  95.09        0.52%     0.490
DOW JONES                 15783.10     0.14%     21.32
ASIA ADRS                146.75      -0.38%     -0.56
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow at fresh record as Wall St edges higher             
  * Brent oil rises as Iran talks end without deal         
  * Gold falls on strong Chinese data, Fed taper worries  
  * Copper up on weak dollar, tapering fears cap gains   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
