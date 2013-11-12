FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares push higher, consolidating four-month rally
November 12, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares push higher, consolidating four-month rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds stock movements, analyst comments)
    SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Tuesday morning, hovering at five-year highs, as
investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve may start soon
slowing its bond-buying stimulus drive.
    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen will be forced to
defend the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy when she faces 
anti-Fed rhetoric from Republicans at the Senate Banking
Committee on Thursday. 
    "People (investors) are digesting whether or not the Fed
will do its taper in December. Some people are thinking if
quantitative easing is effective at all," said Damien Boey, an
equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
   "The main support (for the ASX) for the moment is that the
RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) seems to be airing on the side
of fairly dovish talk," he added.
    Australia's central bank last week left the door open to
further rate cuts if needed, as it trimmed its forecasts for
economic growth for the next two years. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.0 points to 5,408.1 by
0012 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.
    The local market has traded sideways in November, following
a rally since late June which has sent the index to five-year
highs, underpinned by the Fed's easing policy and local
corporate earnings.
    "I remain cautious of the index at the moment, plenty of
investors are questioning their next move and where the value is
coming from," IG market strategist Evan Lucas said in a note to
clients. 
    Big banks posted modest gains, with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia adding 0.3 percent and National Australia
Bank gaining 0.4 percent. Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group edged down 0.4 percent.
    BHP Billiton Ltd gained 0.6 percent while junior
Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.1 percent.
    Explosives and fertilisers maker Incitec Pivot Ltd 
jumped 5.7 percent after it posted a full-year net profit just
ahead of analyst forecasts and announced restructuring plans to
reduce costs. 
    Staffing solutions provider Skilled Group Ltd 
surged 6.1 percent after it agreed to buy a service unit from
Thomas & Coffey Ltd. 
    Ten Network Holdings Ltd plunged 9.3 percent after
local media reported three big shareholders including Lachlan
Murdoch, James Packer and Bruce Gordon would split A$20 million
in fees for guaranteeing the network's new A$200 million debt
facility.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 4,919.7.
    
    
    
    
    

    
        

($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
