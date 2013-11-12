FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares eke out small gain, Fed anxiety caps upside
November 12, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares eke out small gain, Fed anxiety caps upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday to hover at five-year highs, with most investors content to sit on their hands amid uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to trim its bond-buying stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 6.4 points to finish at 5,393.1. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 6.5 points to finish the session at 4,915.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
