Australia shares post biggest one-day loss since September on Fed fears
November 13, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post biggest one-day loss since September on Fed fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1.4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 30, as uncertainty surrounding the timing of stimulus-tapering in the United States undermined sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 73.9 points to 5,319.2, its lowest close since Oct. 17, following regional markets lower as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was almost flat, edging 3 points higher to finish the session at 4,918.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

