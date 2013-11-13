FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening up after Wall St. record highs
November 13, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening up after Wall St. record highs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Thursday, tracking a positive lead after Wall Street
ended at record highs on Macy's better-than-expected quarterly
sales, while investors will also await Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Janet Yellen's hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee.
    

    * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,346, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent in the last
session, the biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 30.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 4,913.4 in early trade.
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on
Wednesday, driven by gains in consumer discretionary shares
after results from Macy's eased some worries about the
holiday season.
    * U.S. stock index futures edged up after the bell following
the release of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's
introductory remarks, ahead of her confirmation hearing on
Thursday to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. 
    * Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months on
Wednesday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the
prospect of a retreat from monetary stimulus next month and a
Chinese policy meeting disappointed investors.
    * Gold prices eked out a small gain on Wednesday to snap a
four-day losing streak, boosted by a drop in the dollar and
bargain hunting with prices near a one-month low.
    * Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, racing to
pay down $9.3 billion in net debt as sales to China soar,
expects to shake off its junk credit status by 2015 to seal a
spot alongside sector behemoths Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton. 
    * Graincorp said net profit for the period
attributable to members fell 31.2 percent to A$140.9 million for
the year ended 30 September 2013. 
    * James Hardie Industries said its first half net
profit attributable to shareholders was $194.1 million versus
$83.5 million a year ago.     
  
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1782         0.81%    14.310
USD/JPY                   99.25        0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7162          --    -0.052
SPOT GOLD                 1281.35      0.21%     2.740
US CRUDE                  93.52        0.52%     0.480
DOW JONES                 15821.63     0.45%     70.96
ASIA ADRS                147.78       0.79%      1.15
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
  * Dow, S&P end at record highs in rally led by Macy's    
  * Oil rises $1 amid Libya supply outages                
  * Gold ends up on dollar fall, breaks four-day drop    
  * Copper hits 3-month low on Fed tapering prospects, China
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)

