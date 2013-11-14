FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher as Yellen calms Fed tapering worries
#Hot Stocks
November 14, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close higher as Yellen calms Fed tapering worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Thursday as global equities showed palpable relief from dovish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 36.2 points to 5,355.4. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop since September 30.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.5 points to finish the session at 4,927.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
