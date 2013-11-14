FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
November 14, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall St lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from U.S. Federal
Reserve's Vice Chair Janet Yellen's accommodative policies which
saw the Dow and S&P 500 end at fresh record highs.
    Mining stocks may trade in a narrow band as copper hovers a
three-month low.
    * Local share price index futures rose 8 points a
17.57 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark added 36.2 points close at 5,355.43.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.20
points to 4,928.38 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks got a boost overnight with the Dow and S&P 500
index recording new highs on Federal Reserve accommodative
policy confirmation.
    * Copper ended little changed over night, near a three-month
low pressured by U.S. monetary stimulus uncertainty, growing
supply and poor economic data from Europe.
             
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT -----------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,790.62     0.48%     8.620
USD/JPY                   100.01          0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6926          --    -0.057
SPOT GOLD                 1,286.61    -0.03%    -0.400
US CRUDE                  93.95        0.07%     0.070
DOW JONES                 15,876.22    0.35%     54.59
ASIA ADRS                148.40       0.42%      0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
 * Dow, S&P 500 end at records after Yellen hearing     
 * Brent rises on Fed expectations, Libya CLC1 LCOC1   
 * Gold rises as Yellen comments support Fed stimulus 
 * Copper near 3-month low as rising supply weighs   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on: 

 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
