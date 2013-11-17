FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening higher on QE hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 17, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on QE hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Monday after Wall Street hit new highs on Friday
on speculation the U.S. central bank will likely cling to its
stimulative monetary policy.    
        
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
to 5,417, a premium of 15.3 points to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. 
    Australian shares gained nearly 1 percent in the last
session after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
nominee Janet Yellen.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade. 
    * The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a
sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take
cues from Yellen, who told a U.S. Senate Committee it was too
early to end the central bank's stimulus.
    * Copper hovered near three-month lows on Friday on
persistent worries about the tapering of monetary stimulus in
the United States and after data showed a slowdown in
infrastructure spending in the Chinese power sector.
    * Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc raised its
takeover offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Co Holdings Ltd (WCB) by 12.5 percent on
Friday, and Warrnambool's board unanimously recommended it.
 
    * Leighton Holdings Ltd said Leighton Properties
sold a development in North Sydney for A$413 million.
 
    * Downer EDI Ltd said it received notice of award
for Roy Hill mining contract valued at approximately A$500
million. 
    
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1798.18      0.42%     7.560
USD/JPY                   100.21       0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7033          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1290.19      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  93.76        0.00%     0.000
DOW JONES                 15961.70     0.54%     85.48
ASIA ADRS                150.93       1.70%      2.53
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Dow, S&P close at new highs; Exxon Mobil leads Dow     
  * Oil up slightly as Libya, Fed support; Iran weighs    
  * Gold flat, Yellen's stimulus view seen supporting    
  * Copper hovers near 3-month low on Fed worries, China data   
                                           
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.