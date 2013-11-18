Australia shares likely to open lower, await RBA minutes

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a second session after Wall Street pulled back, with investors awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting minutes for more clues.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn’s cautious comments on the equities market.

* Copper dipped near to three-month lows on Monday as expectations of a growing surplus of the metal and a lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in China’s reform package offset a softer dollar.

* China is making its third attempt in two years to have a bigger say in pricing iron ore. This time it may have hit on the winning formula.[ID:nL4N0J33MI}

* Rio Tinto Ltd , one of the world’s top mining companies, has sold most of its stake in aluminum products maker Constellium NV for about $330 million, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

* Dairy farmers in the tiny Australian town of Warrnambool, battered in recent years by drought, a stubbornly high currency and a bruising supermarket war over milk prices, are on the cusp of a much welcome windfall.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release the minutes of its Nov. 5 policy meeting at 0030 GMT.

