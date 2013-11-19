FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares lower on banking stocks, U.S. worries
November 19, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares lower on banking stocks, U.S. worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended their losses for a second session on Tuesday as banking stocks lost further ground and investors fretted over the U.S. Fed’s stimulus stance, but the market pulled off its lows after Australia’s central bank kept the door open to more rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent, 31.8 points to finish at 5,352.9. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index also fell 0.6 percent, finishing the session at 4,862.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

