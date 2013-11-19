FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower at open, await Fed outlook
November 19, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen lower at open, await Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian stocks were poised for
a negative start on Wednesday as Wall Street again turned lower
and commodity prices were still soft, while investors will look
for the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting
for clues.
    
    * Australia's stock index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,342.0, a 10.9-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
, which closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,842.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500
retreating from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy
 after a disappointing outlook.
    * Copper bounced on Tuesday from its lowest levels in more
than three months as funds bought back short positions, the
dollar weakened slightly and China detailed more of its reforms.
    * Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, stabilizing
after Monday's sharp losses, as investors looked forward to the
minutes of the Fed's October meeting for clues about future
monetary policy.
    * Department store Myer Holdings Ltd and airline
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd will hold annual general
meetings on Wednesday.
    
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2204 GMT ------------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,787.87     -0.2%    -3.660
USD/JPY                   100.16       0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7087          --     0.031
SPOT GOLD                 1,275.18     0.04%     0.540
US CRUDE                  93.35        0.34%     0.320
DOW JONES                 15,967.03   -0.06%     -8.99
ASIA ADRS                150.47      -0.66%     -1.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
        
 * Wall Street ends lower, but Home Depot helps Dow       
 * Brent sheds $1 on Iran talks, Libya exports           
 * Gold ends nearly flat, Fed minutes in focus          
 * Copper bounces from lows on fund buying, weaker dlr 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)

