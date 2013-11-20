FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close at one-month low, mining services tumble
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 20, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at one-month low, mining services tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian stocks dropped 0.8
percent on Wednesday to a one-month closing low, with wide
selling of mining and bank stocks after comments by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke weakened the U.S. dollar and
strengthened the Australian currency, hurting exporters.
    Mining services companies were particularly pressured as
WorleyParsons Ltd plunged 26 percent to a 4-1/2 year
low after the company cut its 2014 full-year profit guidance.  
    The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 45.2 points to 5,307.7.
extending losses for a third session The benchmark fell 0.6
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 4,840.3.
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.