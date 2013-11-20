FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on Fed taper timing
November 20, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping on Fed taper timing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's October meeting showed the central bank may begin to
wind back its stimulus in the next few months.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent
to 5,306.0 after the Fed minutes were released, slipping to a
1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a
one-month low.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,828.9 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Fed minutes.
    * Copper rose on Wednesday from the previous session's
three-month lows, helped by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge
of support for ultra-easy monetary policy and by China's plans
to make its currency more flexible and market-driven. Gold fell
to a four-month low.
    * Federal Reserve officials felt they could decide to start
scaling back the U.S. central bank's massive asset purchase
program at one of its next few meetings, provided this was
warranted by economic growth, minutes of the Fed's October
policy meeting showed. 
    * BHP Billiton holds its annual meeting, where the
top global miner is expected to give its outlook on Chinese
growth following Beijing's announcement of reforms to bolster
urbanisation.   

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2123 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1781.37     -0.36%    -6.500
USD/JPY                   100.03       -0.1%    -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.7951          --     0.083
SPOT GOLD                 1244.19     -2.39%   -30.450
US CRUDE                  93.33       -0.01%    -0.010
DOW JONES                 15900.82    -0.41%    -66.21
ASIA ADRS                149.60      -0.58%     -0.87
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes                    
  * Brent up more than $1, Iranian deal unclear            
  * Gold slumps to four-month low after Fed minutes       
  * Copper climbs on U.S. stimulus, Chinese reforms      
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
