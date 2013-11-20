Australia shares seen slipping on Fed taper timing

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting showed the central bank may begin to wind back its stimulus in the next few months. * Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,306.0 after the Fed minutes were released, slipping to a 1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a one-month low. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,828.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Fed minutes. * Copper rose on Wednesday from the previous session's three-month lows, helped by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge of support for ultra-easy monetary policy and by China's plans to make its currency more flexible and market-driven. Gold fell to a four-month low. * Federal Reserve officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S. central bank's massive asset purchase program at one of its next few meetings, provided this was warranted by economic growth, minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed. * BHP Billiton holds its annual meeting, where the top global miner is expected to give its outlook on Chinese growth following Beijing's announcement of reforms to bolster urbanisation. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2123 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1781.37 -0.36% -6.500 USD/JPY 100.03 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7951 -- 0.083 SPOT GOLD 1244.19 -2.39% -30.450 US CRUDE 93.33 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 15900.82 -0.41% -66.21 ASIA ADRS 149.60 -0.58% -0.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes * Brent up more than $1, Iranian deal unclear * Gold slumps to four-month low after Fed minutes * Copper climbs on U.S. stimulus, Chinese reforms For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)